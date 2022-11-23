Positively Georgia
1 injured in overnight shooting at music studio in northwest Atlanta

(WRAL)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was injured in a shooting overnight at a music studio in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting occurred around 2:13 a.m. at Super Sound Studios in the 500 block of Trabert Avenue. One male was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests made at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Atlanta PD or Crime Stoppers.

LOCATION:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

