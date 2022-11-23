AAA releases travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Travel agency AAA has released new travel tips ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.

The average gas price in Georgia is trending lower ahead of Thanksgiving. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.11 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 6 cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than a month ago, and 13 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $46.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. That’s almost $2 less than last month.

“The over 1.5 million Georgians hitting the road for Thanksgiving will find pump prices less expensive compared to last year,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “When it comes time to fill-up during the trip, drivers should keep in mind that gas stations along highly traveled routes may find prices more expensive.”

If you’re driving this weekend, prepare to leave early. AAA says the best travel times are often before 11 a.m. The worst travel times are between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

AAA says the most common car issues during holiday travel include dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts. That’s why AAA is encouraging drivers to get a full vehicle inspection before they hit the road

They say you need to check everything from your tires, oil, air filter and wiper blades.

If you do break down, make sure you slow down and move over and call road side assistance.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.