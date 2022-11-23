Atlanta Police upping presence, asking shoppers to be vigilant during holiday season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holidays are here, and a lot of criminals are waiting for shoppers to let their guard down.

That’s why the Atlanta Police Department is upping their presence and urging shoppers to not only protect themselves but also their belongings.

This time of year shoppers in Edgewood say they aren’t taking any chances. They’re making sure their bags are locked up and out of sight.

“I do not want to take a loss this year. I want all my stuff,” one shopper told Atlanta News First.

“I got in a habit of not just putting it in the trunk but making sure I put the visor over my stuff to make it even more secure,” another shopper told Atlanta News First on Tuesday.

Atlanta Police is pushing the same message.

“We do see an uptick in this city and across the region, an uptick of porch thefts as well as thefts from vehicles, so being mindful of that and taking a few moments to be prepared will ensure you have a holiday that is not disruptive from criminal activity,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

Chief Schierbaum said this is the time of year when residents see more sworn officers in uniform, especially at shopping locations.

“As part of our holiday plan, we move investigators, a number of our administrative resources to uniform, so as they go about their business in the city you know you’re interacting with an Atlanta Police Officer.”

Atlanta Police said they’re ready to make adjustments at a moment’s notice.

“We have access to the real time dashboard on what 911 calls are being received so we make adjustments daily where we are deploying officers so if we see certain areas where we know car break-ins are starting to trend, that’s where your police department will be.”

Police said if you are out shopping over the holidays be aware of your surroundings and add this is not the time to be distracted when walking back to your car with bags in hand.

If you’re interested, residents and businesses can take security one step further and register your security camera with APD.

The department says this allows the APD to access your camera feed in case of an emergency near your location and help improve response time and fight crime. Click here to learn more.

