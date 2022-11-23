Positively Georgia
Cumming Police looking for man who took son illegally

Richard Williams
Richard Williams(Cumming Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Cumming say a man illegally took his 8-year-old son.

Cumming Police Department officials say Adler Williams was supposed to be taken to his mother at 6 p.m. Tuesday but they believe his father, Richard Williams, took Adler to Florida, which is not allowed in his custody agreement.

Williams is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Ford Expedition with Georgia license plate PHT5994.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumming Police Department.

