DeKalb Police searching for missing 11, 13-year-old girls

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County family is looking for 13-year-old Deaiyka and 11-year-old Regina.

Both girls were last seen Monday in a vehicle near Evans Mill Road in DeKalb County.

As of right now, there is no description available for what these girls were last seen wearing.

If you know anything or have seen them, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.