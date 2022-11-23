Positively Georgia
Family remembers Lyft driver shot and killed while working in DeKalb County

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Peachtree Corners family is grieving the loss of their 31-year-old daughter who was killed while driving for Lyft Monday night.

Police say Lauren Allen was shot after a 23-year-old fired at her car multiple times.

According to authorities, Allen was dropping off a passenger who got into a domestic dispute with the suspected shooter, Lerelle Chatman. Responding officers shot Chatman.

“We’re going to miss her,” Allen’s father, Joe Sawyer, said.

Sawyer, who is a Peachtree Corners council member, told Atlanta News First he was able to spend time with his daughter before her death.

“She was the best daughter, I’m glad I got the opportunity to tell her that I loved her,” Sawyer said.

Allen was the mother of three young children and had recently moved out on her own.

Her family says they know she is in a better place.

“She’s up there in Heaven doing what she loved doing down here, dancing,” Sawyer said.

In a statement, Lyft sent its condolences to the family and offered support.

A GoFundMe has been started to help provide for Allen’s three children.

NOTE: Atlanta News First does not vet or endorse GoFundMe accounts. Donate at your own risk.

