Search for a missing woman continues day after deadly East Point apartment fire

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One day after a fire displaced seven families at an East Point apartment complex and claimed the life of a child, the search continues for her mother.

Crews remained on the scene as of early Thursday morning as the search continues for the woman. The missing woman has not been identified by officials at this time.

East Point Fire Department Public Information Officer Renita Shelton, says a second child was also taken to a nearby hospital but the current extent of her injuries is unknown.

“It was during the search and rescue phase that they discovered the body of the little girl in one of the upper units,” Shelton said.

Shelton said it’s unclear if the two children are related. She says they are both roughly 10 years old or younger.

East Point Fire Department responded to the call around 3:07 p.m. They were joined by firefighters from College Park and the City of South Fulton to help extinguish the flames.

“We noticed there was heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings in the rear and also evacuations were underway,” Shelton said. “Our firefighters began a very aggressive attack after they laid water lines.”

Seven families were displaced as a result of the fire, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Teon Barber is one of those victims.

“Our whole apartment burnt down,” Barber said. “It happened out of the blue. I’m still in shock.”

Barber says he was asleep when the flames broke out. A neighbor started banging on his door to alert him to the emergency. On the eve of Thanksgiving, he told Atlanta News First he’s just thankful to be alive.

“Just to have my life, because I was in a knocked out sleep. Thank God my mom and my little brother were gone,

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to officials, the Red Cross “met with the families to provide emotional support and assess their emergency needs. Those in need of assistance will receive help with essentials such as temporary lodging, food, clothing, and personal care and health items.”

This is an ongoing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

