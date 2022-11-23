First Alert Forecast | Clouds return this evening, rain is back by Black Friday!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clouds have returned to North Georgia. Eventually, gloom gives way to rain during the holiday stretch. Wetter weather is in the First Alert Forecast.

The forecast is shaping up nicely for Wednesday evening plans. Under more clouds, temperatures cool back through the 60s and into the 50s across Metro Atlanta this evening. While the forecast remains dry, clouds increase through the night.

Commuting home from the office.... or even to loved ones around the region? The weather is your friend... for now. I'm tracking wet weather later in the holiday period this evening.



Download the Weather App | https://t.co/bmGJ90A3vG@ATLNewsFirst #gawx #atlwx pic.twitter.com/DPtgjW8p8s — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) November 23, 2022

We’ll wake up to a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky Thanksgiving morning. Temperatures bottom-out in the upper 40s and lower 50s before 8 a.m. across Metro Atlanta. Peeks of sun are expected, but don’t plan on a sunny Thanksgiving 2022. An overcast sky is expected by late afternoon, with temperatures peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s across much of North Georgia. A few spots warm into the mid-60s.

FIRST ALERT | Wet weather returns Thanksgiving night, into Friday morning...

The first few showers are possible late Thanksgiving evening, west of Atlanta. Rain, quickly, expands eastward through the early morning hours Friday. By the time most are up and about Friday morning, rain will be falling across much of North Georgia. Rain may be heavy at times. The wettest weather is expected to move out of North Georgia during the late morning and early afternoon. Spotty rain showers are possible later Friday, into Saturday. But, it appears that the second period of widespread wet weather won’t arrive until Saturday evening and night; leaving North Georgia early Sunday morning. Brief downpours, and a couple thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Drier weather builds in during the day Sunday.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.