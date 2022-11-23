Positively Georgia
Grocery prices force metro Atlanta families to make sacrifices this Thanksgiving

By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whether you’re in charge of the whole Thanksgiving meal or just part of it, your budget is likely feeling the pinch.

“When I just went in the store, I just spent over $220 on this little stuff,” said Tina Pullins as she left the Kroger on Howell Mill in northwest Atlanta.

Shopper Stephanie Fountain couldn’t believe the prices either.

“A can of yams is like $6. Sweet potatoes, $6,” she said. “Even the cranberry sauce was like $2. It’s insane, and you can’t find any turkey wings, and when you find turkey wings, they’re like $10.”

According to an American Farm Bureau survey, the average cost of a Thanksgiving feast this year for 10 people is $64.05. That’s a 20 percent jump from 2021′s record $53.31 price tag. It’s nearly a 40 percent jump from 2020 when the same meal cost $46.90.

Everything’s more expensive – the turkey, the veggies, bread, even dairy products. Economists say supply-chain snags, high transportation costs, and weather events that impact agriculture are contributing to the climbing prices.

The high cost of groceries is causing some families to make sacrifices.

“We almost didn’t have Thanksgiving,” said Pullins, adding that her family decided to have a meal together anyway, but on a smaller scale.

