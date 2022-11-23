INTERVIEW: Actor Jonathan Slocumb joins Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Actor and writer Jonathan Slocumb has starred in movies such as Meet the Browns and Deitrick Haddon’s The Fallen. The Atlanta native discussed his new comedy series “Churchy,” starring and created by comedian KevOnStage. The series began streaming Nov. 5th on the KevOnStage Studios app. The app is available on Roku and other platforms.

