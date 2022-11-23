Man arrested after ‘recklessly’ firing gun in north Atlanta
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a man for “recklessly” firing a gun near Andrews Drive NW and Peachtree Road NE Nov. 23.
Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots around 1:50 a.m. Police arrived and were unable to find the shooter. A witness was able to identify the shooter as 24-year-old Joel Blasco and police arrested Blasco shortly thereafter. They were also able to recover a 9MM Luger and multiple shell casings.
Blasco was taken to the Fulton County Jail without incident. He has been charged with reckless conduct.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.