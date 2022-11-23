Positively Georgia
Man dies in custody at Clarke County Jail

(Source: WAFB)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died in custody at the Clarke County Jail Nov. 22.

Jail staff found 62-year-old Floyd Johnson unresponsive during a routine check around 4 p.m. Medical staff began life-saving efforts before emergency responders arrived.

Johnson was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional, where he later died.

This is an ongoing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

