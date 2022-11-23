MARTA announces mosaic installations at Five Points station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA has announced new mosaics at the Five Points station as part of the transit agency’s Artbound program.

There will be eight new mosaics in total. MARTA recently put a call for artists with a “strong portfolio of past work in two-dimensional media.” The selected artists will create a piece, then work with a mosaic fabricator to translate the piece to a mosaic to be seen at the station.

Five Points is the only station where all four lines stop. It’s typically the busiest station in the system.

You can apply to work on the mosaics here.

