No. 1 Georgia puts 11-0 record on line against Georgia Tech

(AP) - Georgia will be looking to cap an undefeated regular season and protect its No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 this week.

Rival Georgia Tech will be playing to become bowl-eligible and end a streak of four straight losses in the series.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a win over then-No. 13 North Carolina and are 4-3 under interim coach Brent Key.

A win over Georgia could bolster Key’s chances of landing the full-time position.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia will play No. 6 LSU on Dec. 3 in the SEC championship game in Atlanta. The Bulldogs are looking to protect their No. 1 College Football Playoff ranking and defend their national title. Georgia Tech, which is 4-3 under interim coach Brent Key, is looking to become bowl-eligible and end a streak of four consecutive losses in the state rivalry. Georgia Tech’s last bowl appearance was a 34-10 loss to Minnesota in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech DE Keion White vs. Georgia offensive line. White was named the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive lineman of the week after recording three sacks and seven tackles, including four for losses, in the Yellow Jackets’ 21-17 win at then-No. 13 North Carolina last week. Georgia ran for 247 yards, including a career-high 143 yards by Kenny McIntosh, but was stopped on three short-yardage situations in last week’s 16-6 win at Kentucky. Georgia Tech allows 187.1 yards on the ground per game to rank 14th in the ACC and 102nd in the nation.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: QB Zach Gibson threw for 174 yards while sharing time with Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh last week as the Yellow Jackets’ two top quarterbacks, Jeff Sims and Zach Pryon, missed the game with injuries. Gibson took the most snaps while Phommachanh ran for a touchdown. The two could share time again against Georgia.

Georgia: TE Brock Bowers has a team-leading 625 receiving yards and is tied with WR Ladd McConkey for the team lead with four TD catches. Bowers had three catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns in last year’s 45-0 rout of Georgia Tech.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Georgia has won 17 of the last 20 in the series. ... Georgia Tech’s last win was a 28-27 decision in 2016, Kirby Smart’s first season as Georgia’s coach. ... The teams did not play in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. ... Georgia Tech is looking to beat a ranked team for the third time under Key, following a 26-21 win at No. 24 Pittsburgh on Oct. 1 and last week’s upset of No. 13 North Carolina. ... Under former coach Geoff Collins, who was fired on Sept. 26, the Yellow Jackets opened the season with a 41-10 loss to No. 4 Clemson and also lost 42-0 to No. 20 Mississippi. ... The Bulldogs’ win over the Yellow Jackets last season tied for the largest margin of victory in the series. Georgia also won by 45 points in its 52-7 home win in 2019. ... Georgia is trying to complete its second straight undefeated regular season and sixth in school history. ... The Bulldogs have won 26 consecutive regular-season games, including 19 straight SEC regular-season games. ... Alabama (2008-09) and Florida (1995-96) are the only other SEC teams since 1992 to post back-to-back 8-0 conference records.

