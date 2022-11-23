Several families displaced by fire at Ellenwood’s Park at London apartments

ELLENWOOD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several families have been displaced after a fire tore through a building at The Park at London apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon in Clayton County’s Ellenwood community.

A person who lives across the parking lot from the building that caught fire tried to extinguish the fire after he spotted the smoke and flames. Micah Robinson says an air conditioning unit was on fire on the outside of the building. He tried using a fire extinguisher, but the flames were too intense. That’s when he sprang into action and began pounding on doors, yelling to get people out.

“My neighbors, I noticed a couple of them weren’t out. So I went back and noticed that their cars were here so they had to be home,” said Robinson. “So I went back and I kept knocking more and more. They came out of the house. At first she didn’t hear me well when I told her there was a fire, but I had to like let her know that, this is serious you have to get out of your house.”

Lashundra Benson, who wasn’t home at the time, says Robinson saved her sister’s life.

“Somebody was outside and alerted everyone. They were able to get them out before the fire department got here,” said Benson.

It took fire crews nearly two hours to put out the fire, which gutted the building housing eight apartments.

Benson says she’ll stay with her mother as she attempts to rebuild her life. She lost everything in the fire.

“I guess you just got a look on the bright side that you’re even alive to make it to Thanksgiving. I guess you got a look at it like that. It’s definitely sad. I mean you got groceries, your groceries are gone. It’s just unfortunate,” said Benson.

Clayton County Fire has yet to confirm if anyone was injured, how many people were displaced, or how the fire may have been started.

