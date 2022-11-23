Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area.
Woah Vicky’s Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Hope Food Bank, 829 Hollywood Road NW
What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
Hosea Helps -- Fresh Food Wednesday
When: 2 to 5 p.m.Nov. 23
Where: 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW, Atlanta
What: Thanksgiving-style packages will include a turkey, fresh produce, beverages, and more. Families are welcome regardless of where they live in Georgia.
Thanksgiving Outreach Food Pantry
When: Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Total Victory Worship Center, 1320 Rockcut Road, Forest Park
What: The CARES Food Pantry will be open to provide food for Thanksgiving.
West End Planet Fitness Turkey Giveaway
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 22
Where: West End Planet Fitness, 854 Oak St., Atlanta
What: West End Planet Fitness is giving away 500 free turkeys starting at 11 a.m. until they run out.
21 Savage 4th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Wade Walker Park Family YMCA 5605 Rockbridge Road Stone Mountain
What: Rapper 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation are hosting their fourth annual dinner.
Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham’s 4th Annual Thanksgiving Brunch
When: 11 a.m. - Noon, 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church, 2651 North Church Street, East Point
What: Mayor Ingraham will host her free annual Thanksgiving brunch. The event includes a drive-thru brunch distribution as well as on-site dining. The event also includes a winter essentials drive including coats, blankets, socks, etc., according to officials.
Thanksgiving Outreach Food Pantry
When: Noon - 4 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Total Victory Worship Center 1320 Rockut Road, Forest Park
What: Total Victory Worship Center is hosting a food pantry event for families in need
