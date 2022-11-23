Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area.

Woah Vicky’s Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Hope Food Bank, 829 Hollywood Road NW

What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.

Hosea Helps -- Fresh Food Wednesday

When: 2 to 5 p.m.Nov. 23

Where: 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW, Atlanta

What: Thanksgiving-style packages will include a turkey, fresh produce, beverages, and more. Families are welcome regardless of where they live in Georgia.

Thanksgiving Outreach Food Pantry

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Total Victory Worship Center, 1320 Rockcut Road, Forest Park

What: The CARES Food Pantry will be open to provide food for Thanksgiving.

West End Planet Fitness Turkey Giveaway

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 22

Where: West End Planet Fitness, 854 Oak St., Atlanta

What: West End Planet Fitness is giving away 500 free turkeys starting at 11 a.m. until they run out.

21 Savage 4th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Wade Walker Park Family YMCA 5605 Rockbridge Road Stone Mountain

What: Rapper 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation are hosting their fourth annual dinner.

Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham’s 4th Annual Thanksgiving Brunch

When: 11 a.m. - Noon, 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church, 2651 North Church Street, East Point

What: Mayor Ingraham will host her free annual Thanksgiving brunch. The event includes a drive-thru brunch distribution as well as on-site dining. The event also includes a winter essentials drive including coats, blankets, socks, etc., according to officials.

