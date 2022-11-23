Turn your pantry items into a gourmet Thanksgiving dish

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Want to know how you can save money and eat like your favorite celebrity with the same items you already have in your home? Thanksgiving shouldn’t be a stressful time for you and your family. Instead, make it fun and create some new food ideas with a few packaged items from your pantry.

Safe Catch Chef Kelsey Murphy demonstrates ways you can make gourmet appetizers in just 20 minutes or less with canned salmon and leftover sweet potatoes.

Try Kelsey’s Holiday Spiced Salmon Poppers, this would be more elevated than just cheese and crackers. Your family will love it and you will be the champion of Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.