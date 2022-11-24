2022 Gobble Jog brings 10K runners to Marietta Square

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The last time Kelly Owen and her family participated in the “Gobble Jog” on Marietta Square, was in 2011.

“My husband was coming back from Iraq. He came home the day before the Gobble Jog,” said Owen.

It was a remarkable event, because that day, he surprised his children, after being gone for a year.

“They did the little “Tot Trot,” and when they crossed the finish line he was there waiting on him. Their reaction was priceless. They were a little in shock and it was just sweet for him to be able to hug his girls,” said Owen.

This was Owen’s first time back at the Gobble Jog since that memorable day. The gathering happens every Thanksgiving morning and is put on by MUST Ministries.

The event started out 20 years ago with just 800 runners but has since grown to include 10,000 people of all ages and backgrounds.

“It helps us to be able to fund an enormous array of programs that make a difference,” said Dr. Ike Reighard, CEO, and President of MUST Ministries.

All the proceeds go to the organization and its mission to keep people fed, clothed, and taken care of.

“It’s a great local cause. Growing up we would go to the local church at the local MUST Ministries and help serve food to the homeless. It was an awesome opportunity and very eye-opening,” said Tiffany Tranter, runner.

These dedicated runners have a Thanksgiving tradition that involves waking up very early and burning calories, but they say it was worth it.

This year, MUST Ministries will help 60,000 people in metro Atlanta, an important cause that runners said gives them a great reason to return year after year.

