DeKalb County Police locate missing man with possible dementia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police has located 73-year-old Reuben Mattie with possible dementia.

Original story: According to police, Mattie was last seen at Beresford Circle in Stone Mountain on Nov.24. Matie was wearing a dark sweater, light shorts, and flip-flops.

Matie is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and a bald head.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.

