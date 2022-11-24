Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

DeKalb County Police locate missing man with possible dementia

Reuben Mattie,73
Reuben Mattie,73(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police has located 73-year-old Reuben Mattie with possible dementia.

Original story: According to police, Mattie was last seen at Beresford Circle in Stone Mountain on Nov.24. Matie was wearing a dark sweater, light shorts, and flip-flops.

Matie is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and a bald head.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in a new home, after time in ATL shelters
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
Auntie Al's Carolina Delish food truck.
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station.
Family identifies 17-year-old boy killed outside Lithonia gas station on Thanksgiving
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters