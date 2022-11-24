Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Deputies capture and free turkey that broke into a person’s home

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office pardoned the turkey from any criminal damage charges. (SOURCE: DOUGLAS COUNTY SO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in Kansas is sharing a story that is relevant to this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Lawrence said they have recently pardoned a turkey from any criminal damage charges.

They said the turkey, named Tom, broke through a window and entered a person’s home on Nov. 10.

Fortunately, two deputies were able to get the bird out of the home without too much difficulty and set him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place Thursday.
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade
File Graphic
Shooting investigation underway in DeKalb County
President Joe Biden, center, standing next to Nantucket Fire Department Chief Michael Cranson,...
Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders
Fire and rescue workers attend a building hit by a missile in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine’s capital flips to survival mode
FILE - E. Jean Carroll poses for a photo, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York.
Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit