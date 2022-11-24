First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and mild Thanksgiving before an unsettled pattern sets up

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! While today will be a touch on the dreary side, it will be comfortable with temperatures climbing into the low 60s.

A few light sprinkles are possible, but for the most part we will be cloudy and dry.

A few sprinkles possible with temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s for Thanksgiving. (ANF)

Beyond today, we enter into a more unsettled weather pattern as a couple of systems roll through North Georgia. A First Alert is in play for widespread rain Friday that will roll in early in the morning, and clear around sunset.

First Alert for widespread rain through the morning. Rain will clear by the evening. (ANF)

As of this morning, Saturday looks dry. The afternoon will be damp and cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s. Rain will roll in through the overnight and become widespread through the morning. This is another First Alert as those of you traveling Sunday morning will be impacted by this rain.

First Alert: Widespread rain rolls in Sunday morning. This will clear by the afternoon. (ANF)

7 Day Forecast:

Mild and dry today, but unsettled through the weekend. Next rain chance beyond Sunday returns mid week. (ANF)

