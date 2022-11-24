First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and mild Thanksgiving before an unsettled pattern sets up
We have a First Alert for Friday and Sunday for widespread rain
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! While today will be a touch on the dreary side, it will be comfortable with temperatures climbing into the low 60s.
A few light sprinkles are possible, but for the most part we will be cloudy and dry.
Beyond today, we enter into a more unsettled weather pattern as a couple of systems roll through North Georgia. A First Alert is in play for widespread rain Friday that will roll in early in the morning, and clear around sunset.
As of this morning, Saturday looks dry. The afternoon will be damp and cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s. Rain will roll in through the overnight and become widespread through the morning. This is another First Alert as those of you traveling Sunday morning will be impacted by this rain.
7 Day Forecast:
