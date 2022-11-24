Fulton County shooting leaves one man dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed on Thanksgiving in Fulton County Thursday evening. The Atlanta Police Department says the victim died from gunshot wounds after being transported to the hospital.

The shooting occurred at 445 Cleveland Ave. and the investigation is underway in the area, police said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

