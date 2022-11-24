Positively Georgia
Fulton County shooting leaves one man dead

Shotting at 445 Cleveland Ave., Fulton County
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed on Thanksgiving in Fulton County Thursday evening. The Atlanta Police Department says the victim died from gunshot wounds after being transported to the hospital.

The shooting occurred at 445 Cleveland Ave. and the investigation is underway in the area, police said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

