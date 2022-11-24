Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Shooting investigation underway in DeKalb County

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Dekalb County say a person was shot late Thursday morning.

According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to Candler Road near the Eastwyck Road intersection after reports of a person who was shot around 11:46 a.m.

There is no official word as to what led up to this shooting at this time.

This remains an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo of Usher, HUNGRY and Sunfare officials at Freedom Village Family Service Center
Usher and local organizations donated more than 500 meals to those in need
Thanksgiving race in metro Atlanta
2022 Gobble Jog brings 10K runners to Marietta Square
Gobble jog benefiting Must Ministries in metro Atlanta
Source: Gray News Media
Two fires in DeKalb County under investigation