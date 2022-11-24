Shooting investigation underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Dekalb County say a person was shot late Thursday morning.

According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to Candler Road near the Eastwyck Road intersection after reports of a person who was shot around 11:46 a.m.

There is no official word as to what led up to this shooting at this time.

This remains an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

