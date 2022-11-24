Positively Georgia
Two fires in DeKalb County under investigation

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two fires are under investigation in DeKalb County early morning on Thanksgiving.

According to officials, one fire happened at 1401 North Hairston Rd. in Stone Mountain.

Another fire happened at 556 Lantern Wood Dr. in Scottdale. Officials say that fire has since been knocked down.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported in both fires. The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

