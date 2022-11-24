Two fires in DeKalb County under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two fires are under investigation in DeKalb County early morning on Thanksgiving.

According to officials, one fire happened at 1401 North Hairston Rd. in Stone Mountain.

Another fire happened at 556 Lantern Wood Dr. in Scottdale. Officials say that fire has since been knocked down.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported in both fires. The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

