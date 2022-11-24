Usher and local organizations donated more than 500 meals to those in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and music icon Usher partnered with HUNGRY and Sunfare to help provide more than 500 healthy meals to a housing center for homeless women, children, and veterans ahead of Thanksgiving.

The food giveaway took place at the Freedom Village Family Service Center in the metro Atlanta area.

Usher, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, says giving back to his community is very special to him.

“Giving back to others, especially in my hometown, is so important to me. Sharing today with my sons, Cinco and Naviyd, felt especially good since this gift of serving over 500 hot meals is helping other families locally be able to enjoy the holiday,” said Usher.

Photo of Usher and volunteers providing food for those in need (Bellamy Brewster)

According to officials, HUNGRY provides businesses with food solutions from top chefs and restaurants; the company was founded in 2017. The meals were prepared by J’s Kitchen, officials say.

Officials add that Sunfare “prepares personalized healthy meals and delivers them right to your front door. No matter what you want to achieve, from losing weight and getting healthy to simply enjoy the convenience of having delicious food delivered to your doorstep, we can help.

