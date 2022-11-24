Volunteers deliver hot Thanksgiving meals to Atlanta seniors and the unhoused

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 100 people, many of them families, took time out of their Thanksgiving holiday to give back.

Libby Jonas started volunteering with Meals On Wheels Atlanta a little more than a year ago.

“At first, my parents were like find an organization to volunteer for and I found Meals On Wheels,” said Jonas. “I really love the people I get to work with. They’re all very nice and it’s a very good cause of course.”

Every day, the non-profit provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner to more than 600 seniors. Each meal is prepared, boxed, and handed off to volunteer drivers from their newly expanded West Midtown facility.

“We could not do what we do without volunteers. Our volunteers deliver all of the meals to our seniors so to have families show up on this special day is absolutely amazing,” said Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, CEO of MOWA.

Jenna Britzius began her volunteer journey with Meals On Wheels four years ago. She says on a holiday, they’re delivering more than just a hot meal.

“Some of them are going to see their families, but some of them again like we’re kind of their family for the day. It’s a really special interaction. We’re looking forward to it,” said Britzius.

While one in four seniors in Atlanta needs food assistance, on any given night nearly 2,000 people in Atlanta will sleep on the streets.

Joshae, her son, and brother hand out hot meals they prepare themselves to the unhoused on a regular basis, including the holidays.

“I just think that I have a child. I have nieces, I have a brother, and my friends have children. It could be anybody’s child. I just, I just try to pay it forward,” said Joshae.

Joshae and her family prepared nearly 45 individual meals that day. She hopes her son learns from this experience and continues to give back into adulthood.

Meals On Wheels is always looking for volunteers and donations. You can learn more about helping by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.