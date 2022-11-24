Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say

Officials say an ER patient in Charleston, WV, is dead after stealing an ambulance and driving it into a river. (Source: WCHS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said.

Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Unit 64 just after 12:30 a.m., Charleston Police Department officials said in a news release. Reed then began driving toward Kanawha Boulevard.

Five minutes later, she struck a concrete barrier near Chesapeake Avenue and went over the embankment into the Kanawha River, police said. Reed was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a search and rescue team, authorities said.

The Charleston Police Department is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on...
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting
Friends of the youngest victim in the Virginia Walmart shooting honor him during a vigil. (WTKR)
Families, friends hold vigil for Walmart shooting victims