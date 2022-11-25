Black Friday shopping kicks off in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marquis Garland has a strategy for Black Friday shopping.

“Scout them out online first, Google what sales they have,” he said, when it comes to picking stores.

He doesn’t normally do the early bird, doorbuster shopping, but this year, is special. He’s looking for a present for his significant other.

“Everyone has the same product so who has the cheapest product, so who has the best deals? How far is the drive?” he said.

He was one of the millions in America, hitting the stores on Black Friday. Town Center at Cobb in Kennesaw opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. and received a steady flow of shoppers throughout the day. For many, it’s a tradition that is being kept.

“My mom and I started doing this about six years ago. The tradition is to wake up as early as possible and get to a store as early as possible. Get a selfie before the door is open and get a selfie when the car is full,” said Makaila Olsen, shopper.

“We love Black Friday, it’s something to look forward to after eating and getting all fat,” said Bailey Culvert.

According to the National Retail Federation, among the 114 million Black Friday shoppers, 67 percent plan to head into the stores. So some shoppers still long for the brick and mortar shopping experience.

“You get out and still mingle, meet good people and see the scenery. Looking at these Christmas trees and different things out here just boosts up my spirit,” said Garland.

The National Retail Federation said 166 million people will still shop over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, showing inflation is not deterring some shoppers.

