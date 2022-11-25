Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

DeKalb teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

Shooting on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road
Shooting on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving day in Dekalb County. Upon arrival, DeKalb police officers found the victim who died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle.

RELATED: Fulton County shooting leaves one man dead.

This is an ongoing investigation and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in a new home, after time in ATL shelters
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
Auntie Al's Carolina Delish food truck.
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station.
Family identifies 17-year-old boy killed outside Lithonia gas station on Thanksgiving
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters