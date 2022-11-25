Duluth adult day health center seeks community support to stay open

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Community members in Duluth are hoping for a Christmas miracle. The adult day health center that supports aging loved ones is set to close next month.

Caregivers are not giving up and asking the public to help keep Peachtree Christian Health’s doors open. For the last seven years, Pat Anne Harter has lived with her beloved sister and caregiver, DeeDee Daivs.

“My sister means everything to me, she is the best caregiver anybody could ever want,” said Harter.

When she’s not with her sister, Pat Anne spends her time at Peachtree Christian Health. “It’s just been wonderful, it really has,” said Davis.

It’s where Pat Anne finds comfort and companionship. The nonprofit which opened in 2019 supports caregivers and their loved ones, a vast majority of which have physical or neurological disorders.

“It gives me free, freedom from being in the house most of the day,” said Harter. The center gives caregivers like DeeDee a chance to recharge.

“When I pick her up and we’re happy to see each other, we have a lot to tell each other about our day,” said Davis.

Those daily conversations may stop in late December when the center is set to close due to financial hardship.

The nonprofit is now trying to raise funds and enrollment to keep its doors open.

Peachtree Christian Health has a new goal of raising $500,000 by November 29th.

“To have someone come into the home is really not the answer,” said Davis. “The sense of community she feels, her world is so broad right now because of the center.”

Pat Anne is hoping she will be able to see her friends again at Peachtree Christian Health in the new year.

“It makes you feel good to know I have a place to go to and be with other people,” said Harter.

Click here to donate or learn more about Peachtree Christian Health.

NOTE: Atlanta News First does not endorse any fundraising efforts. Donate at your own risk.

