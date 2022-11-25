Families look for budget-friendly Thanksgiving dinner alternatives

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some metro-Atlanta families traded the kitchen table for an all-you-can-eat buffet. The one-flat fee option is helping families who are on a budget.

Ray’s on the River in Sandy Springs served an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving feast with their signature Ray’s seafood flair. Turkey, prime rib, stuffing, green bean casserole, and more were on the menu.

The restaurant reports people were calling to make reservations for weeks.

New mom Genevieve Gaston paid the $70 fee so she didn’t get caught up in making meals, she got to focus on making memories with her daughter on her first Thanksgiving.

“It’s a special way to spend our Thanksgiving. With this one being my first, I didn’t want to be in the kitchen focused on cooking. Now I get the best of both worlds,” said Gaston.

It’s a convenient and cost-effective option for some families. As a restaurant owner, Courtney Petty recognizes the price of what’s on her plate has doubled, even tripled over the last year.

“The trucks that come to deliver, the fuel has gone up as well so it doubled or tripled. I don’t have to go grocery shopping, come home, and cook for hours, I can come here and get what I want,” said Petty

