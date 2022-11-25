Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Family identifies 17-year-old boy killed outside Lithonia gas station on Thanksgiving

On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station.
On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station.(Atlanta News First)
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station.

Just after 7 o’clock, police responded to the Shell gas station at the corner of Stone Mountain Road and Rockbridge Road in Lithonia and found the body of a teenage boy with apparent gunshot wounds.

His mom identified the victim as Jeremiah Eubanks of DeKalb County. He was a student at Miller Grove High School.

Eubanks was running errands before the family’s Thanksgiving meal when he stopped at the Shell gas station Thursday evening, according to Eubanks’ mom.

RELATED: Fulton County shooting leaves one man dead.

She said police told her he was caught in the crossfire of bullets coming from a passing vehicle.

Dozens of family members and friends mourned together outside the gas station on Thursday evening.

Homicide detectives were on the scene late into the evening investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in a new home, after time in ATL shelters
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
Auntie Al's Carolina Delish food truck.
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters