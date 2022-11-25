Family identifies 17-year-old boy killed outside Lithonia gas station on Thanksgiving

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station.

Just after 7 o’clock, police responded to the Shell gas station at the corner of Stone Mountain Road and Rockbridge Road in Lithonia and found the body of a teenage boy with apparent gunshot wounds.

His mom identified the victim as Jeremiah Eubanks of DeKalb County. He was a student at Miller Grove High School.

Eubanks was running errands before the family’s Thanksgiving meal when he stopped at the Shell gas station Thursday evening, according to Eubanks’ mom.

She said police told her he was caught in the crossfire of bullets coming from a passing vehicle.

Dozens of family members and friends mourned together outside the gas station on Thursday evening.

Homicide detectives were on the scene late into the evening investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

