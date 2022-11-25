Positively Georgia
Father, young daughter dead in Thanksgiving murder-suicide out of Clayton County

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County.

It happened Thanksgiving night at around 9:35 p.m.

Police say they were called to the 8000 Block of South Bay Court to perform a welfare check after reports of a possible domestic dispute turned kidnapping.

While officers did not locate the suspect, later identified as Lionel Edwards, at the home, they did find him in a vehicle near the area.

After attempting to confront Edwards, a car chase ensued. According to police, Edwards fled to the cul-de-sac of South Bay Court where his car hit a bush forcing the vehicle to stop.

Responding officers say they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the vehicle. When police ran to the car, they found a young juvenile girl with several gunshot wounds. She died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, Edwards was rushed to the hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

