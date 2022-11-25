FIRST ALERT: Rainy start to Black Friday, clearing out by the afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Showers are starting to dwindle across North Georgia leaving us with a cloudy, drizzly late morning.

Expect showers to become more spotty by lunch time, with skies clearing through the evening.

While we will start the day Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, clouds will build through the day and scattered rain will start to roll in by the early evening.

Dry start to Saturday, but rain rolls in for the evening, leading to widespread rain early Sunday. (Atlanta News First)

Widespread rain moves in through the overnight and clears early Sunday, but a First Alert is in place for Sunday as it could impact early Sunday holiday travel.

Another First Alert in place Sunday for widespread overnight/early morning rain. (Atlanta News First)

Behind our second weather system, temperatures will stay comfortable in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Come mid-week, we will be watching a cold front, that could bring widespread rain and maybe even severe weather-- for that reason we have already issued a First Alert for Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Unsettled weekend before a nice start to the work week. First alert for rain and storms Wednesday. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.