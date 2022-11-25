FIRST ALERT: Rainy start to Black Friday, clearing out by the afternoon
Skies clear tonight, but the break from the rain will be brief
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
Showers are starting to dwindle across North Georgia leaving us with a cloudy, drizzly late morning.
Expect showers to become more spotty by lunch time, with skies clearing through the evening.
While we will start the day Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, clouds will build through the day and scattered rain will start to roll in by the early evening.
Widespread rain moves in through the overnight and clears early Sunday, but a First Alert is in place for Sunday as it could impact early Sunday holiday travel.
Behind our second weather system, temperatures will stay comfortable in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Come mid-week, we will be watching a cold front, that could bring widespread rain and maybe even severe weather-- for that reason we have already issued a First Alert for Wednesday.
7 Day Forecast:
