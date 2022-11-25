Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays.

“It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”

Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an extended-stay hotel.

“I am not a bad person. I help others for a living. I just feel like what God has for me, is gonna be for me,” said Kiara.

From the hotel, the family went to a homeless shelter. Kiara was connected with CaringWorks within weeks.

“We are a supportive housing provider, we also provide comprehensive, outpatient behavioral health services,” said Dr. Carol Collard founder of CaringWorks.

“They reached out to me and let me know they had a three bedroom, two bath and asked me, was I ready?” said Kiara.

She moved in with her girls in May.

“Atlanta, like many major cities, is dealing with a housing crisis; an affordable housing crisis, homelessness,” said Dr. Collard, “There is no such thing as having to earn the right to have a roof overhead.”

Dr. Collard believes in second chances. The organization she founded, has helped thousands of families since it opened its doors; including people like Kiara and her girls.

”Last year we were at a hotel. Of course, we were able to have dinner, but it wasn’t in my home, at my table, cooking dinner for my kids,” said Kiara, “I am definitely grateful.”

“No one is disposable. There is a story that is connected to every person,” said Dr. Collard.

The organization has started fundraising for Christmas! Their hope is to raise enough money to help the families they serve have a special holiday this year.

If you would like to help, you can donate to the Home for the Holidays Campaign:

