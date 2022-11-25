Out And About In The ATL | Nov. 25-27, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you are done eating Thanksgiving leftovers and shopping for Black Friday and looking for entertainment or more holiday fun, this is the list you need. Check out our latest list of things to do in metro Atlanta in Out and About in the ATL.

FRIDAY

Atlanta United is hosting several World Cup watch parties this weekend. Most places will be offering food and beverage specials during the games.

The Atlanta Christkindl Market is back on East Paces Ferry Road NE in Buckhead. The traditional German Christmas market features authentic German food and beverages and gifts.

Reserve a private, cozy igloo on the roof of Ponce City Market starting Nov. 25. Skate the Sky igloo reservations include two hours of igloo time, a dedicated server, skate rentals with 50 minutes skate time, and unlimited games and rides at Skyline Park. Food and beverages is extra. 9 Mile Station igloo reservations include 2.5 hours in the igloo, a dedicated server, and access to the entire 9 Mile Station menu. $25 food and beverage minimum per person.

Purple Madness, the ultimate celebration of a profoundly influential artist, is happening at City Winery Atlanta. The tribute show features Bobby Miller as Prince.

The holiday pop-up The Blind Elf has transformed The Blind Pig Parlour Bar into a festive wonderland of over-the-top Christmas decor. There will be specialty drinks and jolly bites. Unlike many pop-up experiences, The Blind Elf offers reservations for an all-inclusive experience.

Beat The Bomb is an interactive, 21+ experience that pulls the best elements from escape rooms, arcades, bars and paint and foam races. After selecting a mission, your group will be tasked with advancing through 5 hi-tech video game rooms before a “bomb” goes off.

The ABBA tribute band -- ABBA Revisited -- is performing at MadLife Stage & Studios in Woodstock.

Dave Koz and Friends are bringing their 25th anniversary Christmas Tour to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Special guests include Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui and Rebecca Jade.

SATURDAY

The Piedmont Park Holiday Market is happening Saturday and Sunday. There will be handcrafted holiday decorations, artwork and unique gifts from local small businesses and artists.

Santa on the Square is happening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Decatur. Take photos with Santa and enjoy holiday music, hot cocoa, warm cookies and more.

There’s a gun show happening Saturday and Sunday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. There will be guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and more.

The Cornucopia Market featuring handmade goods and gifts is happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harmony Park near Oakhurst Park. The market is presented by Cryptid Creatives Collective and Bizarre Bazaar.

“The Polar Express in Concert” with the Atlanta Symphony will bring the Oscar-nominated holiday classic at Atlanta Symphony Hall. The Georgia Tech Choir will perform every note from the masterful score while the entire film is projected on a 40-foot HD screen.

Atlanta Ballet 2 will peform scenes from “The Nutcracker,” “Snow White” and more at Buckhead Village. The performances at Buckhead Village will take place alongside fire pits in the open-air space across from Le Bilboquet. No tickets required.

Departure, a Journey tribute band, is performing at the Strand Theater in Marietta.

The American alternative country band American Aquarium from Raleigh, North Carolina, is performing at Terminal West.

Shawn Mullins, known for his songs “Beautiful Wreck” and “Shimmer,” is performing at Variety Playhouse. Eliot Bronson is the special guest.

SUNDAY

Eventide Brewing on Grant Street is hosting an art market featuring 20-plus local artists. There will also be a food vendor on site and live music. The Word Cup games will also be shown at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Additionally, the weekly farmers market will be happening across the street.

“Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern” is on display at High Museum of Art through Jan. 15. The exhibit features 45 sculptures and 25 works on paper.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will be presented at Fox Theatre on Peachtree Street. The program will celebrate the group’s recent 35th anniversary since the first album.

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena. The team will also honor veterans on Sunday with a discount ticket offer.

MORE THINGS TO DO IN METRO ATLANTA

