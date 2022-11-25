Some GA counties offering Saturday early voting | What you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We are a little over a week away from Georgia’s December 6th Senate runoff.

Georgians in select counties will be heading to the polls Saturday to cast their vote.

The Georgia Supreme Court has denied a Republican attempt to prevent Saturday early voting in the state’s nationally watched U.S. Senate runoff.

According to Georgia Secretary of State’s Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling, at least two dozen counties in Georgia are offering early voting on Saturday.

Counties in Georgia are not required to offer early voting on Saturday, but many have said they will, including Fulton, Dekalb, Cobb, Douglas, Henry, and Gwinnett.

Gwinnett County Elections Supervisor Zach Manifol said the county has been preparing for Saturday.

“We feel pretty comfortable going ahead and opening all 11 locations that we had open for the general election, so we’re in a good spot,” Manifol told Atlanta News First earlier this week.

The Senate runoff election between incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could draw a big turnout.

Runoff early-voting dates and times for metro Atlanta

Some counties are offering limited early voting on Saturday and Sunday, meaning select polling locations in some counties will be open over the weekend.

It’s why election officials encourage voters to plan their vote and check online to see which locations are open within your county and what time they’re open.

On Monday, Georgia’s Court of Appeals denied a motion to delay early in-person voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving throughout the state.

Early voting for the runoff is required from Monday, Nov. 28 until Dec 2.

Polls open in all Georgia counties on Nov. 28.

