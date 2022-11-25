Steel plates, a squished cone, and many flattened tires: City responds to road hazard

EAST ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traffic cones are a warning for a potential hazard on the road. But it’s meant to be a temporary warning until a long-term solution can be found.

A long-term solution is what residents in the Cabbagetown area in East Atlanta were hoping for after what they call a growing sinkhole in the road, became a dangerous situation.

They reported it to the city, and Atlanta’s Watershed department responded by putting a large steel plate over the hole on Boulevard Southeast. When that plate started becoming a hazard itself, residents in the area reached out to Atlanta News First’s consumer investigator Better Call Harry.

“We’ve got a lot of heavy traffic and a huge plate in the middle,” explained Tim Pinkham, the owner of Agave.

He has seen many drivers blow tires going over the plate, or even veering into the other lane in order to drive around it.

“I find this entire shoulder dangerous,” said one resident walking down the sidewalk next to the intersection.

The day after Atlanta News First called the city to address the safety problem, there was another “fix.” Instead of one steel plate on the road, now there were two. One, with a safety cone, flattened and shoved underneath.

According to a highway engineering expert, steel plates “can be especially hazardous to motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians.” That’s something that has business owners like Pinkham nervous. Pointing out that the plates were not secured to the ground.

In an article written in Robson Forensics, Civil Engineer Kevin V. Gorman explained that “steel plates must be fixed in place to avoid movement.” He went on to say “in addition to being firmly in contact with the pavement, they should be either pinned, recessed into the pavement, or secured with asphalt wedges around the perimeter.”

After seeing this for ourselves, Atlanta News First once again called the city.

This time, the fix seems to be an improvement.

On Wednesday morning, the plates were removed and the hole was filled with asphalt. The road still has a dip and the problem isn’t completely fixed, but the city claims they will be returning the week after Thanksgiving to make a permanent repair to the street.

Better Call Harry will be following up with the residents and the watershed department to make sure this happens.

