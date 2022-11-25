Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members.

It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.

Earlier this week we told you that a food truck had been stolen from outside Greene’s apartment complex on Logan Street in downtown Atlanta. But a few days later Greene received a phone call from a sheriff’s deputy.

“He said I found your food truck and I was like what? He was like yes! I said where is it? He said it’s in Alabama, in Chamber’s County. The very first county after you cross over the Georgia line,” Greene recalled.

Major Terry Wood with the Chambers County Alabama Sheriff’s Department confirms deputies stopped 27-year-old Reginald Sease on interstate 85 Monday night because his taillights were out. Sease was reportedly acting suspiciously, so a deputy called the phone number painted on the side of Auntie Al’s food truck and spoke with Greene. She explained it had been stolen.

“I would say to this guy man, you stole the wrong truck. There was so much prayer going on in my community. They just covered me with prayer. So, it was just the wrong truck,” Greene said.

Sease is in the Chambers County Jail. He’s charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing, or attempting to allude, a law enforcement officer.

With her business back, and her family all under one roof this Thanksgiving, Greene says she has so much to be thankful for.

“This is really the best Thanksgiving ever that I get to have with my food truck back and I’m grateful. I am so grateful,” Greene said. “It was a bad story that turned out to be a great story!”

