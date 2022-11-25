Positively Georgia
Surprise Squad helps make Thanksgiving extra special for metro Atlanta shoppers

By Catherine Catoura
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some lucky customers at one metro Atlanta Kroger received a very special surprise for Thanksgiving.

Taking the meaning of the holiday to heart, the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad paid for groceries for a handful of customers, many shopping for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.

This surprise was possible thanks to our sponsors, Dunkin and United Community Bank.

