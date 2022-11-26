52-year-old man, teen daughter killed in wrong-way crash in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A four-vehicle crash on a busy highway in Cherokee County claimed the lives of a man and his teenage daughter on Thursday morning, Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed to Atlanta News First.

According to Cherokee County officials, authorities responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive.

Investigators say an F-150 truck traveling east “crossed the centerline and struck a Nissan Armada traveling west.

“A 52-year-old man, who was driving the Armada, and his 18-year-old daughter who was in the back seat were killed. His wife and juvenile daughter were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital,” officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Officials say that the family is from Canton.

The driver of the F-150 is a 24-year-old Canton resident, officials add. That driver was also transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The current extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating this crash.

There were no other injuries in the other two vehicles involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

