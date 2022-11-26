Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT: Inc. Clouds, Few Showers Late; Heavy AM Rain Sunday

By Alexandra Steele
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some patchy fog this am, partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60′s. Increasing clouds throughout the day with a few showers after 4 pm. Heavy rain after midnight and through the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Skies clear by noon on Sunday. First Alert for Sunday and for rain again on Wednesday.

