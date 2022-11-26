Positively Georgia
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass.

”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a 2nd Lt. I fought in Operation Desert Storm, and earned the Bronze Star there,” said Former Army Captain, Jeff Moss.

“I am an aviation captain,” said CPT Jeffrey (Jay) Neal Moss, Jr, “We brought 2, H-64, E-Model Apaches’. These are version six′s just off the factory line. They are both under 100 hours of flight time.”

The family is here so they can witness Jay fly over the UGA vs Georgia Tech game on Saturday.

”This is not a normal operation for us by any means. We are usually flying at night, about 20 feet above the treetops.

There is not an opportunity for the family to witness things like that,” said Jay.

“Now to see my son fly over our alma mater, following the national anthem. What wouldn’t get you emotional about that!?” said Jeff.

For many, the holidays are about family; the family that is yours, and the family you choose.

”It is not just our family. It is the army aviation family,” said Jay.

“When you sing the national anthem and see a military aircraft fly overhead, it just gets everybody ready to go! It is the best hype video there ever was,” said Jeff.

