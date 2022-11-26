Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police: Triple shooting in southeast Atlanta a ‘targeted incident’

Two adults, one juvenile shot after ‘incident’ in southeast Atlanta
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police detectives in Atlanta have confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting that left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday evening was “a targeted incident and not a random act.”

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to the 2700 block of Gresham Road around 5:07 p.m. after reports of a person who was shot. Upon arrival, officers located three males, one juvenile and two adults. They were all rushed to area hospitals with serious injuries, officials say.

Officials add “there were several other parties involved that were detained at the scene.” SWAT officers also responded to assist. “There were multiple shooters at the scene.”

Detectives are still investigating to determine what led up to the shooting and say “it is still a very active situation.”

Atlanta News First crews spotted around 15 police cruisers near Gresham Road as the investigation continues.

This incident follows a recent string of violence around the holidays that have residents and shoppers on edge.

According to officials, Morrow police officials say a man was arrested and charged after he made threats to “shoot the place up” at Southlake Mall.

On Thanksgiving, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station.

Another person was shot and killed in a Thanksgiving shooting in Fulton County.

A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
52-year-old man, teen daughter killed in wrong-way crash in Cherokee County
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
Study finds Americans are spending less, shopping earlier this year
Some GA counties offering Saturday early voting | What you need to know