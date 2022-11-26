Police: Two males robbed after trying to sell shoes to someone they met online

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Acworth says two people were recently robbed in Acworth after attempting to sell shoes to someone they met online on Thursday and Friday.

According to Acworth police officials, officers responded to the area near 3535 Old Highway 41 Acworth-Kennesaw Regional Library in reference to a victim who was assaulted after attempting to sell shoes to a buyer they met online.

The victim was “robbed of the shoes after being struck in the face,” officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

The man who robbed the victim, according to police, is described as an African American male who is “approximately 18 years of age and 5′8 tall.”

According to police officials, officers responded to the same location and met with another victim who was attempting to sell shoes to a buyer he met online. “The victim stated two males met him at this location and took the shoes from him.”

The victim attempted to stop the robbery and was struck in the head with a pistol, officials say. The two culprits fled on foot, according to police. The victim was transported to Kennestone Hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

“The two suspects, in this case, are described as young, one African-American male and one Hispanic male,” officials said.

Acworth police officials have issued a warning to anyone who plans to meet people to buy or sell items. Police officials say it is vital to use well-lit, heavily populated, public areas to ensure safety. The Acworth police department designated an area for these transactions to make people feel safer.

Anyone with information relating to these two robberies is encouraged to call the Acworth police department’s criminal investigations division at 770-974-1232.

