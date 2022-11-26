Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”

Homicide assault detectives responded to the scene to investigate what led up to the shooting.

DeKalb County fatal shooting investigation (Atlanta News First)

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for more updates as they become available.

DeKalb County fatal shooting investigation (Atlanta News First)

This latest shooting follows a recent string of violence around the holidays that have residents and shoppers in metro Atlanta on edge.

On Friday evening, police detectives in Atlanta confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta.

According to officials, Morrow police officials say a man was arrested and charged after he made threats to “shoot the place up” at Southlake Mall.

On Thanksgiving, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station.

Another person was shot and killed in a Thanksgiving shooting in Fulton County.

A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.