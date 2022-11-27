13-year-old teen girl reported missing in Clayton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who left home without permission early Saturday afternoon.

Police said Makayla Brown was last seen on video surveillance near the 50th block of Euston Court in Jonesboro.

Brown is described as 4-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 85 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair, and brown eyes.

According to police, Brown was last seen wearing a maroon “Animaniacs” hoodie, blue jeans, and slides.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

