44-year-old woman killed, husband injured in Buford shooting

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was shot and killed and her husband was shot and injured on Sunday morning.

According to Buford officials, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 44-year-old Desiree Ann Jean Marin and her husband, 44-year-old Michael Jason Marin each suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both rushed to the hospital where officials say Desiree died. Michael remains in the hospital. The current extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The Gwinnett County Police Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation units are at the location processing the scene. The evidence gathered indicates a domestic argument occurred between the couple resulting in Michael Marin shooting Desiree Marin with a firearm and then shooting himself. A school-aged child was in the home at the time of the incident but was not physically harmed.

This latest shooting follows a recent string of violence around the holidays that have residents and shoppers in metro Atlanta on edge.

On Friday evening, police detectives in Atlanta confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta.

According to officials, Morrow police officials say a man was arrested and charged after he made threats to “shoot the place up” at Southlake Mall.

On Thanksgiving, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station.

Another person was shot and killed in a Thanksgiving shooting in Fulton County.

A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County.

An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found shot dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday evening, a 12-year-old boy was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near Atlantic Station.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com . Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

