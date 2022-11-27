Positively Georgia
Fire at DeKalb County multi-family condo under investigation

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire at a multi-family condominium in DeKalb County on Saturday evening.

According to officials, authorities responded to the 4100 block of D’Youville Trce after reports of a fire.

Atlanta News First crews spotted several firetrucks as crews continued working to get the fire under control.

Officials continue to investigate what caused the fire.

According to officials, two separate fires are also under investigation in DeKalb County. Officials say one fire happened at 1401 North Hairston Rd. in Stone Mountain on Thanksgiving. Another fire happened at 556 Lantern Wood Dr. in Scottdale. Officials say that fire has since been knocked down.

No injuries were reported.

There is no additional information. Stay with Atlanta News First for more information as it becomes available.

