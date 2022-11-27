FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet start to the week; Midweek storms likely

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The holiday weekend ended with bright and breezy conditions on Sunday afternoon. The work and school week will begin with more mild weather. The temperature at the bus stop on Monday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s. It will reach the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies. The wind will be lighter than it was on Sunday.

Monday (CBS46)

The weather stays quiet during the day on Tuesday. It will be very mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s as clouds gradually increase. We have issued a First Alert for rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain may arrive as soon as Tuesday evening in west Georgia, and the Wednesday morning commute looks wet and stormy. Rain chances decrease on Wednesday afternoon as the front moves through north Georgia. There is a low risk of severe weather with this front, but we’ll be watching closely to see how it evolves. Expect mild weather Wednesday afternoon - it will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday (CBS46)

Dry and cooler weather arrives late in the workweek. Look for highs in the low to mid 50s on Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40. Looking ahead to next weekend, scattered showers are possible - especially on Sunday.

Rain chances (CBS46)

Temperature Trend (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.